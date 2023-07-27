Team Lead Infrastructure and Platforms (Lund)
2023-07-27
Axiell is a global company at the cross section between the IT and the Culture sector. As a product and services company whose customers are museums, archives, libraries and schools in 60 countries, we offer innovative and technically advanced software and cloud solutions for collections management, digital asset management and engagement, and public discovery. We are one of the largest companies in the sectors we operate.
We are headquartered in Sweden, and we have 400 employees and offices in 15 countries.
WORK DESCRIPTION
We are looking for a Team Lead Infrastructure and Platforms who can coordinate and lead the global infrastructure and the hosting platforms team within Group IT of Axiell. You will lead a team of system admins and network engineers to ensure that Axiell delivers consistent and high-quality services to thousands of customers via our own datacenters and cloud environments.
You will be involved in our day-to-day operations and provide our short to-mid-term capacity planning. As part of the role, you will be coordinating and designing the future delivery of services alongside the team dedicated to Architecture, DevOps and Security. You will ensure that we grow the operational capability in line with our strategic objectives and customer growth. You will also ensure that our operational solutions and procedures are in alignment with industry best practice and continuous improvement.
Reporting to the Head of Group IT, you will be part of Group IT's senior team.
About the role
Responsibility for managing overall hosting and cloud platform day to day operations
Planning and managing production and internal delivery, including systems, database administration and network operations
Interface with business unit managers to define infrastructure support initiatives and solutions for improving service efficiency and effectiveness
Ownership of key strategic cloud environments, from technology to cost control
Team leading
Identifying training needs and developing our workforce
Develop high-quality reports including state of the delivery of our products
ABOUT YOU
You are a catalyzing and inspiring leader with an accomplished background in IT, who has seen a diverse range of environments and understands the complexities of managing different technology stacks. As a manager you understand the challenges and needs of staff at different stages of their career, and you know when to delegate and when to step in yourself.
6 years of technical IT experience and a wide technical awareness and curiosity, with interest in state-of-the-art technologies as well as some of the older ones.
Demonstrated experience in management of cloud environments and data centers
Experience managing a team (with at least two full-time individuals) of technical staff
Knowledge of the following domains: operating systems (Microsoft Windows, Linux), infrastructure (hardware, servers, storage etc), cloud environments, hypervisors (ideally Nutanix or Openstack), networking, security and deployment technologies
Knowledgable of migration of workloads between dater centers
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Security is a first-order priority, and you consider it integral to your work
Skill in conceptualizing creative solutions as well as documenting them and presenting them to management and our architecture function
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
Flexible and good team player
SOUNDS GREAT! HOW DO I APPLY?
To apply, please send us your up-to-date CV and covering letter explaining why you are interested in the position and how you are uniquely qualified for the role.
Do not meet every single requirement? At Axiell, we are dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive workplace and are committed to the principles of employment equity. If you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway and tell us why you are the perfect candidate we're looking for!
Need further information about the job?
Need further information about the job?

Stefan Tonkin (Hiring Manager)Stefan.Tonkin@axiell.com
Application deadline: 2023-10-31
