Team Lead Electrical Design
Stadler Service Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2023-08-21
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stadler Service Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Stadler has been building trains for 80 years. Thanks to our innovation, strength, flexibility and reliability, we are a leading manufacturer of rail vehicles today. Around 13,000 employees work at several production and engineering sites and at over 70 service locations in Europe, North America and North Africa.
In Sweden, Stadler Service carries out maintenance, repairs and refits of rail vehicles. With Swiss precision, we strive to deliver high quality products and services to the Swedish rail industry. Stadler Service Sweden has a strong presence, employing more than 400 people, based in our well-equipped workshops in Tillberga, near Västerås, Hagalund, Stockholm and Eskilstuna.
YOUR TASKS
As part of a creative and dynamic team of around 15 engineers, you will develop the most optimized and functional solutions from concept to final solution for passengers and users. You work in close collaboration with production where you continuously get to test your technical solutions in practical reality.
The role as Team Lead Electrical Design entails to lead the electrical team to:
Create functional solutions based on tender concepts in one or more projects
Integrate electric sub-systems into our vehicle design*ensure that the solution meets all customer requirements and standards
Create vehicle circuit diagrams to be able to produce connection tables*support mechanical design in review of electromechanical drawings
In addition to this the Team Lead Electrical Design also:
Participates in Change Control meetings to be the main interface for the Change Management in changes in concerning electrical functionality
Follows up on deliveries from the electrical team and participates in creating baselines for releases of the Vehicle Circuit Diagram
Ensures that the tasks of the team is delegated and distributed to the team in an efficient manner to ensure progress and reports resource needs in timely manner
YOUR PROFILE
To develop and succeed in the role Team Lead Electrical Design, we see that you:
Have an Engineering degree in Electrical Design or equivalent work experience in a relevant field
Have a few years of experience in technical design from the manufacturing industry, experience from the automotive industry or the train industry is a merit
Have a good understanding of electrical diagrams, connection tables and technical documentation
Have proven leadership skills and good communication skills.
You will work in close collaboration within the Engineering team (Mechanical, Electrical & System Design) and with other functions such as Purchasing and Production.
You report to the Technical Project Manager and Head of Engineering.
OUR OFFER
We offer an exciting position in a dynamic environment with great opportunity to shape your role where you get both local and global development opportunities.
With us, you make a difference in our development journey towards a sustainable future. You will work in an expansive global company that has a large local mandate in the Nordic rail market and you will belong to a group of individuals with different backgrounds, competencies and perspectives. We offer competitive terms of employment and great colleagues! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stadler Service Sweden AB
(org.nr 556961-5262)
Verkstadsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
722 33 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
HR
Erika Silén erika.silen@stadlerrail.com Jobbnummer
8046888