Team Lead, Customer Success NBL (Strategic Customers)
Csod Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Csod Sweden AB i Stockholm
What We Offer:
o Fully remote role
o People-first culture of inclusivity
o Competitive medical coverage
o Collaborative team environment
o Unlimited PTO, parental leave, and a baby bonding policy to maintain work-life balance
About this role: As a premier people development company, Cornerstone is focused on Customer Success. We are on a mission to empower people to be their most extraordinary, at work and in the world. We achieve this by consistently delivering exceptional service and experience for every customer, every time. Cornerstone's solutions are successfully used by more than 100 million people in 180 countries in nearly 50 million languages.
Cornerstone is seeking an agile, results-driven professional to serve as the Team Lead, Customer Success for its large enterprise segment in NordicsBeLux and DACHEE. This role will report to the EMEA Leader CS Strategic Customers and will lead a team of Strategic Customer Success Managers (CSMs) responsible for engaging Cornerstone's largest global customers and driving adoption and outcomes, leading to renewals, expansion, and advocacy. The Team Lead will balance their management responsibilities (25-40%) with direct customer-facing engagement (60-75%).
In this role you will:
o Lead and manage a team of CSMs, including hiring, developing, coaching, and retaining team members
o Provide guidance and support for CSMs in areas such as customer relationship management, product knowledge, talent management best practices, and strategic business acumen
o Drive customer engagement and Success within your own portfolio of Customers. Be a guide and lead for both the customer as well for the Cornerstars interacting with your assigned customers.
o Serve as a point of escalation for CSMs when standard processes have been exhausted
o Manage your own portfolio of strategic customers, ensuring their success and driving renewals, expansion, and advocacy
o Develop strategies and processes to increase Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and retention in collaboration with Sales leadership
o Participate in shaping the quality of Customer Success offerings including the adoption and optimization support model, customer coaching, workshops, and other engagement programs
o Drive team performance in key metrics such as renewal, retention, and upsells
o Take on special team projects as needed (both Customer Success specific and cross-functional)
o ...and being the rockstar you are, be willing to take on additional responsibilities as needed
You've got what it takes if you have:
o Passion for Customer Success with a proven track record leading a successful enterprise-focused Customer Success team in a growth-oriented environment
o Strong attention to detail and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
o Strong organizational skills with excellent follow-up to ensure customer expectations and deadlines are met
o Comfortable working with senior execs both internally and externally
o Excellent communication and analytical skills
o Ability to travel up to 15-30%
o Demonstrated commitment to valuing diversity and contributing to an inclusive working and learning environment
o Consideration for privacy and security obligations
Extra dose of awesome if you have:
o SPHR, SHRM-CP, SHRM-SCP, CCP, CPLP designation
o MBA
o Experience with Salesforce, Gainsight, Tableau, and Gong Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-22
E-post: cgaussares@csod.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Csod Sweden AB
(org.nr 556512-7650) Kontakt
Catherine Gaussares cgaussares@csod.com Jobbnummer
9271449