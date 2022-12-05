Team Lead Automation Engineering
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Team Lead Automation Engineering to join our passionate team in Stockholm.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
We are looking for a dedicated and driven Team Lead Automation Engineering to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent and passionate Automation team based in Stockholm. By joining us, you will be a key player in developing Manufacturing Engineering's capability in automation and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
As a Team Lead Automation Engineering you will be working closely with the industrialisation and manufacturing teams to design and implement a highly automated production process both in terms of production process control, material handling and robotics.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humour.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development.
Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Work jointly with Automation Manager to lead a team of Automation Engineers
Drive team excellence to deliver Automation & Control solutions
Facilitate team development through coaching & mentoring.
Define and develop automation requirements specification and control system architecture
Design and implement automation systems for advanced factories, consisting of conveyors, vision systems, AGV's and specialized manufacturing equipment
Be part of the team to select key automation solution suppliers and collaborate to deliver turnkey solutions to enable prototyping or manufacturing.
Work jointly with industrialisation and manufacturing teams to identify and implement new opportunities to upgrade automated processes and increase productivity.
We believe that you have:
Degree in Electronics, Mechatronics, Software Engineering or similar
10+ years of engineering and team leader experience within Industrial Automation in automated manufacturing environments such as: automotive, semiconductors, pharmaceutical, medical devices etc.
3+ years PLC/SCADA programming, especially Siemens TIA portal systems and Beckhoff
3+ years in OPC connectivity and MES interfaces.
Experience developing robot cell in manufacturing, preferably with KUKA, FANUC or ABB robots
Experience in designing electrical schematics using CAD tools such as EPlan or AutoCAD
Experience in writing technical documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, UML, Test Cases, Test Records)
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Swedish, German, Chinese, French)
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
