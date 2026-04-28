Team Lead - Incident & Problem Management, Solna
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-04-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you driven by creating stability while continuously improving how incidents and problems are managed? In this role, you lead and coordinate Incident and Problem Management at PostNord IT, ensuring efficient resolution, thorough root cause analysis, and long-term service improvement.
Key Responsibilities
Operational Team Leadership
Lead and coordinate the day-to-day work of Incident Managers and Problem Managers, setting operational priorities and ensuring balanced workload distribution.
Provide coaching, guidance, and quality assurance to continuously strengthen ways of working and competence within the domain.
Ensure clear handovers, follow up on operational commitments, and proactively remove impediments through collaboration with relevant stakeholders.
Incident Management Leadership
Own and govern the execution and adherence to the Incident Management process, including Major Incident handling, ensuring rapid service restoration and strong coordination.
Act as the escalation point for critical incidents, leading incident response calls and ensuring engagement of the correct PostNord teams and suppliers.
Ensure timely communication, stakeholder updates, and proper documentation throughout the entire incident lifecycle, including post-incident reviews and follow-up on agreed actions.
Problem Management Governance (Preventing Recurrence)
Own and govern the Problem Management process to ensure structured root cause analysis and sustainable corrective actions.
Ensure problems are identified based on incident trends, risks, and business impact; drive prioritization of the problem backlog together with key stakeholders.
Ensure suppliers and internal teams perform root cause analyses, define preventive actions, and track implementation until closure with verified effect.
Operational Governance, Collaboration, and Reporting
Represent the Incident and Problem Management domain in relevant operational boards and forums across the service area.
Ensure effective collaboration between PostNord teams and suppliers, with clear ownership boundaries and decision points between Incident and Problem work.
Analyse incident and problem data, define improvement initiatives, and provide regular reporting on KPIs, trends, risks, and progress of corrective actions.
Experience - Must Have
Proven experience in Incident Management and Problem Management within an ITSM environment.
Leadership experience in operational IT teams.
Strong knowledge of IT Service Management frameworks (e.g. ITIL).
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
Experience - Nice to Have
Experience working with multiple suppliers and vendor governance.
Experience with data-driven service management and reporting.
System Requirements
Jira Service Management
Microsoft Office
SharePoint
Language Requirements
Fluent in English
A Nordic language is considered a plus
We offer you
We are a modern, customer-oriented company that cares as much about our employees as we do about our customers. With us, you are offered a varied job in an international environment with constant new challenges and quick decisions. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:
Flexible hybrid workplace. Watch the film about our office.
Great development opportunities
Great insurance and occupational pension terms
Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
Apply
Welcome to submit your application. The selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, certain positions may require a background check. If you progress to a stage where a background check is necessary, you will be informed in advance.
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559)
171 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
9881142