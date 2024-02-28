Team Lead - Electrical Engineering
At ABB Metallurgy we produce electromagnetic stirrers to the steel and aluminum industries. Primary customers are steel and aluminum plants.
As a team lead within electrical engineering, you will together with the Technology manager have planning responsibility for a group of approximately 6-7 electrical design and automation engineers. You will also take responsibility for the overall electrical system design within Metallurgy products.
This position reports to
Technology Manager
Your responsibilities
Overall electrical system responsibility within Metallurgy products
Develop design and work methods and together with the team make sure to align with relevant rules and norms
Follow up on project deadlines and quality related topics within electrical engineering
Together with the Technology manager contribute to competence development within the team and actively participate in recruitment for new staff
Support other parts within organization (Sales, project, after sales, R&D and workshop)
Be able to drive your own projects within the delivery organization
Take the role as Local Electrical Safety Advisor within Metallurgy Products
Your background
An Engineering degree from university or similar within Electrical engineering/ Automation engineering and relevant work experience
Competence within electrical design, dimensioning, frequency converters, transformers, PLC & HMI programming
Good knowledge within electrical safety
You are solution-oriented, self-driven and curious
You have a good sense of ownership in your tasks and are able to work both independently as well as in a team
Strong collaboration, communication and relationship-building skills
Fluency in English, spoken and written
More about us
Recruiting Manager Marcus Ekman, +46 702 91 29 08, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +46 724 64 46 98. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Is this the right role for you? Welcome to apply by March 27, 2024.
