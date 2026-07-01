Teaching Fellow in Intellectual Property
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-07-01
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Chalmers University of Technology strives for academic excellence while addressing the challenges and needs of society and industry. We offer a creative and dynamic environment for research, education, innovation and applied science.
Our teachers play a vital role in shaping and renewing education and teaching of high quality, giving students the best possible conditions. We are now inviting applications for a permanent position as Teaching Fellow, contributing to the development of education within Intellectual Property.
Chalmers aims to become a globally leading university of technology, driven by high-quality research and education, openness and collaboration. As a Teaching Fellow, you will contribute to this goal through engaging teaching and learning in a collegial and inclusive environment.
The position also offers the opportunity to spend up to 20 percent of your working time participating in research or other professional development, enabling you to deepen your subject expertise and further grow as an educator.
About the division and department
The department of Technology Management and Economics conducts outstanding research within three broad areas: Innovation & entrepreneurship, Supply chain & operations management, and society studies. The position will be placed at the division of Entrepreneurship and Strategy. The division conducts research in innovation, entrepreneurship, strategy, and organisational behaviour.
The division of Entrepreneurship and Strategy is a supplier of education, especially to the master program EBD (Entrepreneurship and Business Design) at Chalmers School of Entrepreneurship as well as MEI (Management and Economics of Innovation). The division is also engaged in R&D in collaboration with Chalmers Ventures and Chalmer ́s co-owned Lindholmen Science Park.
About the role
You will teach, develop and lead courses primarily at master's level. Teaching at other levels may be included. You will teach in the area of intellectual property (IP), with two main focus areas: a) management and strategy of IP in technology-based innovation and b) generation, development, analysis, and management of IP within early-stage entrepreneurial venturing processes.
The teaching aims to equip students with knowledge, methods and analytical tools to understand how IP can be identified, packaged, scoped, protected, managed and used strategically in different organizational contexts and venturing processes. The content includes basic knowledge of different forms of IP rights, as well as more advanced perspectives on IP strategy, IP-based value creation, patenting and licensing, partnerships, IP analytics, freedom-to-operate considerations, commercialization, and the role of IP in new venture development, deep-tech entrepreneurship, and established technology-based firms.
A central part of the role pedagogically is to connect theoretical frameworks with practical application. This may include case-based teaching, live cases, role-play pedagogy, supervision of student projects, applied workshops and collaboration with external actors from industry, the professional IP community, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem. You will be part of a teacher team that contributes to the development of the educational offering.
As a teacher, we expect you to be interested in research and to continuously develop your own competence to be able to base your teaching on recent developments in research and practice. Your job may also include supervision of thesis projects, leadership and administration.
Main responsibilities
The main duties involve teaching at the first and second cycle levels.
As a Teaching Fellow, you will:
teach and supervise students
develop and revise courses and programmes
integrate new knowledge and research into education
contribute to the pedagogical environment through reflection and collegial learning
engage in utilisation and academic citizenship, for example through collaboration with schools or participation in internal committees
Up to 20 percent of your working time may be spent participating in research or other professional development, in agreement with your manager.
Qualifications
A doctoral degree in a field relevant to the position, such as in management, economics, or law with an innovation and/or IP focus, or another closely related field
Documented teaching proficiency and experience in teaching at first and second cycle levels
Ability to design and develop courses with a reflective and critical approach
Strong ability to combine subject expertise with understanding of student learning based on educational research and proven experience
Good ability to connect theoretical perspectives with practical application, for example through cases, project-based learning or collaboration with external actors
Documented competence in IP, including patents and other forms of IP rights, and their role in innovation, entrepreneurship, technology-based business development, and strategy
Experience in course development at higher education level
Higher education pedagogical training in accordance with current SUHF recommendations*
Good language skills in English, both written and oral, at a level where you are confident to teach
• Higher education teaching training in accordance with SUHF's recommendation, which includes higher education teaching courses of at least 15 credits, is required for employment as a Teaching Fellow. If the requirement for higher education teaching courses has not yet been fulfilled, employment may be offered as an Assistant Teaching Fellow. The employee is then expected to meet the requirements within two years and may subsequently be promoted to Teaching Faculty.
It is advantageous to have well documented:
experience of teaching IP management, IP strategy, patent strategy, technology commercialization, entrepreneurship, innovation management or related subjects, including technology-related compliance
experience of working with IP in practical settings, for example in startups, scaleups, established firms, technology transfer, consultancy, patent-related work, or public/private innovation support organizations
experience of case-based, project-based, role play pedagogy and/or challenge-driven learning
experience of course development and teaching in interdisciplinary educational environments
experience of collaboration with external actors
Terms of employment
Permanent employment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9986770