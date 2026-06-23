Teaching Fellow in Electric Power Engineering
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-23
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Chalmers University of Technology strives for academic excellence while addressing the challenges and needs of society and industry. We offer a creative and dynamic environment for research, education, innovation and applied science.
Our teachers play a vital role in shaping and renewing education and teaching of high quality, giving students the best possible conditions. We are now inviting applications for a permanent position as Teaching Fellow, contributing to the development of education within Electric Power Engineering.
Chalmers aims to become a globally leading university of technology, driven by high-quality research and education, openness and collaboration. As a Teaching Fellow, you will contribute to this goal through engaging teaching and learning in a collegial and inclusive environment.
The position also offers the opportunity to spend up to 20 percent of your working time participating in research or other professional development, enabling you to deepen your subject expertise and further grow as an educator.
About the role
We are seeking a motivated teacher who will contribute to the teaching activities carried out at the Division of Electric Power Engineering. The successful candidate will be involved in courses within our bachelor's and international master's programmes and contribute to the continued development of education in the subject area.
Teaching activities at the division cover a broad range of topics within electric power engineering, including power systems, electrical machines, power electronics, drive systems, batteries and high-voltage engineering.
Our vision is to contribute to societal sustainability by developing innovative methods and technologies through high-quality research in a learning-oriented, collaborative and interdisciplinary environment, while educating the next generation of specialists in the field.
The position is for you who find joy in enhancing the teaching experience and learning of students, both independently and together with dedicated colleagues. You will contribute to both basic and advanced courses and play an active role in the development and renewal of educational activities within the subject area.
About the division and department
At the Department of Electrical Engineering, we work with sustainable and smart solutions to societal challenges, such as energy efficiency and electrification in areas ranging from transport and production systems to communication solutions and biomedical engineering.
The Division of Electric Power Engineering conducts teaching and research within a broad range of topics in electric power engineering. The division is organized in two research units: Power Grid and Components, and Electrical Machines and Power Electronics.
Main responsibilities
The main duties involve teaching at the first and second cycle levels.
As a Teaching Fellow, you will:
teach and supervise students
develop and revise courses and programmes
integrate new knowledge and research into education
contribute to the pedagogical environment through reflection and collegial learning
engage in utilisation and academic citizenship, for example through collaboration with schools or participation in internal committees
In addition, you will:
contribute to course administration and educational planning
participate in the development and renewal of educational activities within electric power engineering
actively contribute to the development of the subject area and keep abreast of developments relevant to education
Up to 20 percent of your working time may be spent participating in research or other professional development, in agreement with your manager.
Qualifications
Mandatory qualifications
Doctoral degree in electric power engineering
Documented teaching proficiency and experience in teaching at first and/or second cycle level within electric power engineering
Ability to design and develop courses with a reflective and critical approach
Strong ability to combine subject expertise with understanding of student learning based on educational research and proven experience
Experience of course development or educational development in higher education
Ability to communicate effectively in English, both orally and in writing
Ability to teach in Swedish
Ability to work collaboratively and contribute to a positive academic environment
Higher education teaching training in accordance with SUHF's recommendation, which includes higher education teaching courses of at least 15 credits, is required for employment as a Teaching Fellow. If the requirement for higher education teaching courses has not yet been fulfilled, employment may be offered as an Assistant Teaching Fellow. The employee is then expected to meet the requirements within two years and may subsequently be promoted to Teaching Fellow.
Meritorious qualifications
Teaching experience within fields other than electric power engineering
Experience of collaboration with industry or external stakeholders
Demonstrated engagement in activities contributing to academic citizenship
Ability to connect engineering topics with societal challenges and sustainable development
Terms of employment
Permanent employment.
Application
The application should be written in English and submitted through the Chalmers recruitment portal. Please include:
Personal letter – describe your motivation and how you would contribute to education at Chalmers.
CV – including publications and teaching experience.
Teaching portfolio – compiled according to Chalmers' guidelines.
Degree certificate – verifying your doctoral degree.
Other relevant documents – that demonstrate merits in teaching, collaboration or leadership.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Application deadline: 31 July 2026
Contact
For questions about the position, please contact:
Massimo Bongiorno, Professor
Email: mailto:massimo.bongiorno@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 (0)31 772 1631
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9975766