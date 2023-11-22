Teacher, Wood / Metal, Ages 9 - 16
2023-11-22
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Kungsbacka is looking for a teacher or teacher assistant that has a passion for woodwork, Technology and Crafts.
At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all with applications from students accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Kungsbacka is a school for grades Kindergarten (F-klass) - Grade 9 with ca. 900 students students and 100 staff. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. We opened our doors in August of 2021 and have had two very successful first years establishing a school strong in the IES Culture. We are located in Aranäs/inlag area of Kungsbacka with easy commuter access from the city and a direct bus line stop outside the school.
Our school is a community of professionals and whether new to teaching or an experienced educator, you will have the opportunity to develop. To learn more about our school please visit: https://engelska.se/our-schools/kungsbacka/
The position involves working together as a team (2 teachers 1 class) on cross curriculum profects together with Technology. We are looking for qualified teachers or Assistants with a passion for wood, Technology and construction. We place great importance in a passion for the subjects and interest in working within a school environment.
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter. Recruitment is ongoing and the vacancy may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible. Feel free to email any further questions to recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-20
Douglas McPherson recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se 0300 15543
