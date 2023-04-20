Teacher, Wood / Metal, Ages 10 - 16
2023-04-20
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We're looking for a teacher who is qualified to teach Woodshop and who's looking to work in an international, well-structured school, where a safe and calm learning environment is prioritised.
We work with clear structures and common goals to make the school day predictable and safe for our students, as well as a school where teachers can teach and students can learn.
Main duties include:
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to guardians on the development, progress, and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of students is included in this position
As a teacher at IES you'll get:
• Support from your colleagues in Year teams and Departments.
• Access to a well-staffed Student Care Team.
• A free pedagogical lunch every day.
• A fresh work environment in our school buildings.
• A capped number of weekly teaching hours as agreed with the unions.
At IES, we're following the Swedish curriculum.
Internationella Engelska Skolan - We prepare students for the world!
Our three pillars:
• Command of English
• High academic expectations and aspirations
• A safe and calm school environment.
Recruitment is ongoing and the vacancy may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible.
This is a full-time position, starting May 2023.
Welcome to regsiter your appilcation in IES Careers.
