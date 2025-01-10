Teacher, Wood / Metal
2025-01-10
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
In August 2024, we opened the doors to our new school, IES Norrtälje. We are a school with students from förskoleklass to year 9. When the school reaches full capacity, it will have approximately 600 students divided into two parallel classes.
IESN is a brand new purpose-built school. Our intention is to create and develop bilingual education in the beautiful northern hinterland of Stockholm. We adhere to the IES ethos of high academic expectations and individual self-discipline, where 'teachers can teach and where students can learn'. Applications are welcome from ambitious professionals who wish to make a difference in young people's lives.
We follow the Swedish curriculum, where up to 50% of the instruction is conducted in English.
Your New Job
We are now looking for a qualified teacher for grades 3-7 in Woodcraft, starting in February 2025.
You must have a Swedish teaching license or be a qualified teacher abroad for Woodcraft.
The job description includes, in addition to typical teaching tasks such as planning, teaching, grading, and follow-up, also mentorship for students in one of the classes you teach. You need to be available for meetings with parents, students, and colleagues, and actively work to uphold the IES values and vision. Our focus is on learning and a calm environment where the school's routines and rules are followed by both students and staff.
Part of our students' success is due to our trust in their ability to learn, and we are convinced that each student can reach their best potential by having clear and high academic standards. We also work purposefully to ensure that all students become responsible individuals with high ambitions and have the confidence to use their talents.
Your Profile
As a person, you are flexible, a dedicated team player with a positive attitude toward your subject. You are creative and willing to go the extra mile for your students and colleagues. You possess the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom where your clear leadership and teaching style contribute to your students' success.
You can adapt your teaching to reach different students and, in collaboration with our student health team and special educators, work inclusively with students who have special needs. For us, continuous, clear feedback to students and parents is a must, and you see it as a natural part of your teaching. In this feedback, you provide information about both progress and areas for development and improvement.
We are looking for someone who is a certified teacher for grades 3-7 with eligibility in Woodcraft and who wants to teach students in an international work environment. The lessons are conducted in both Swedish and English. The language of communication among colleagues is also in both Swedish and English.
The position is 100%. We apply a 6 month probation period.
Interviews will be conducted continuously during the application period, and the position may be filled before the application period ends.
