Teacher, Textiles, Wood / Metal, Ages 8 - 13 - Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB - Grundskolelärarjobb i Kungsbacka
Teacher, Textiles, Wood / Metal, Ages 8 - 13
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Kungsbacka
2021-04-07
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Kungsbacka is preparing to open its doors to nearly 700 students this Autumn, do you want to be part of this exciting project? Do you want to develop your very own subject from day one? Establish new, modern and state of the art craft rooms? Maybe you are the one of the 2 teachers we are looking for?
IES Kungsbacka is a newly built school located in the towns central upper secondary/gymnasium area Aranäs. We are situated next to the river, sports arenas, ice rinks and activity parks. The school will have a joint craft room consisting of wood/metal/plastic and textiles/paper rooms - 1 class 2 teachers 1 project. You are part of a team within a team and will receive support, professional development and the freedom to take the subject Craft to another level.
You maybe Swedish qualified or hold an international teachers certificate in craft related subjects, you may even be nearing qualification and are looking for your first position. You may want to teach in Swedish or English, hold extra clubs for students after school, or workshops for parents in the evenings/weekends? We place enormous weight on personality and drive, and expect new and exciting projects for our students in grades 3 to 7 (2021/2022). The positions will develop as the school grows, and the working conditions calm and safe (Our Ethos).
Be part of this exciting project and leave your footprint on IES Kungsbacka's new era on the West Coast of Sweden.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent with probation
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5674765
