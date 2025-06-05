Teacher, Swedish, Swedish as Second Language, Ages 10 - 16
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Internationella Engelska Skolan Kungsbacka is now in the process of expansion, as we move from a F-7 school 2021/22 to a F-9 school 2023/24. We are constantly looking to increase our teaching and resource staff, with the aim to be completely staffed now in August 2023.
We are currently looking for fully qualified teachers in years 7- 9. At the moment we are interested in Swedish teachers and Swedish as a Second Language . If you are looking for new challenges and the chance to work within an expanding and very dynamic municipality, Kungsbacka, please read on.
The teachers we are looking for must be qualified, or in the process of finalising their education and interested in working in a new and challenging environment. The possibilities of career opportunities are vast and we work with "Year groups" and "Subject Groups", Förstelärare and internal Management Programs. We welcome experienced and newly qualified applicants who burn for their subjects and want to place the student first.
Passion, energy, sacrifice and loyalty are 4 key words we use here at IES Kungsbacka and we like our staff to think new and very much out of the box. We follow the IES Ethos and we always reach out and collaborate with the municipality, local industry, sports organisations and most important of all....parents,
Please contact us by email (send a CV and Cover Letter) recruitment.kungsbacka@engelska.se
or create a profile on our career page. We will be interviewing continually during the Autumn with a start in Swedish as soon as possible. Use this opportunity to express a desire to show interest in creating a fantastic school in the heart of Kungsbacka where teachers can teach and students can learn.
IES Kungsbacka is situated in the middle of the new Activity Park, Aranäs. We have 2 sports halls, swimming pools and an ice rink within 50m of the school, a skateboard park, a vast area of football pitches and a beautiful river running along the side of the school. 10 minute walk from the train station (3 minutes by bus). The school's location encourages students to enjoy the surroundings and offers so much more than just a school building. We hope to see many applicants and meet many potential educators in the coming months. Ersättning
