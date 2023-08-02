Teacher, Swedish, Swedish as Second Language
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Swedish/SVA Teacher Needed
About Our School
IES Växjö began in August 2022, and is located in the Teleborg area of Växjö. We are currently looking to employ a full-time Swedish/SVA teacher, and as a brand new school we have a state of the art building and can provide the best learning resources available to teachers and students.
Our school has grown a lot since we began and when full, we will have approximately 600 students.
We are looking for a creative, passionate and committed teacher that will work closely with Swedish teachers to provide a first class learning experience for our SVA/Swedish students. Ideally, you will be licensed to teach SVA and Swedish, but we welcome applications from teachers with other Lärare legitimation subjects too.
In the position, you will teach smaller groups of students in tandem with their classmates to support them in their learning of Swedish and SVA. There will be other teaching responsibilities included too, most likely working with the Student Care Team. You'll be needed to work mostly in years 4 - 8 but there may be times when you support in primary too.
As a teacher, you will also have mentor responsibilities and work closely with a mentor partner. You will be expected to plan, deliver lessons and assess students progress and work closely with the Swedish department to ensure collaborative teaching and learning takes place. You will report to the Head of Swedish and join a team of enthusiastic, hardworking and committed professionals.
