Teacher, Substitute, Ages 10 - 15
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Sundbyberg
2024-03-19
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Sundbyberg is looking for a full time substitute teacher!
Substitute in a class means that you cover different lessons in accordance with the existing lesson plan. You need to be flexible and able to improvise. When you are in the school, it is important that you build relationships with our students and to be responsive to their needs.
As a person you are flexible, a dedicated team player, and have a positive approach which leads to you being creative and willing to go the extra mile for your colleagues and students. You have the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom and your clear leadership and teaching style are the keys to your students' success. You can differentiate your teaching to reach different students and you work inclusively with different special needs students in cooperation with Student Care and Special Educators.We are looking for someone with experience in working with students, with a Teaching Degree / Bachelor of Education preferably qualified in Sweden (Behörig).
A good knowledge of the Swedish language is required for this position.
Interviews will be held on an on-going basis. We recommend that you apply via the IES Careers website. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://sundbyberg.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Sundbyberg Kontakt
Johanna Bohlin recruitment.sundbyberg@engelska.se Jobbnummer
8552501