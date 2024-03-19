Teacher, Spanish, Ages 12 - 16
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
About this vacancy
IES Södertälje is looking for a qualified Spanish teacher for Year 6-9. This is your opportunity to work at our school in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team.
Being part of IES means that you will be part of a truly international environment on a daily basis. We have both teachers and students from all corners of the world. Here you will be met daily by driven and committed staff who work together to ensure that we continue to deliver high academic results. For us, collaboration is key.
At IES Södertälje, we are a team that pulls in the same direction. To enjoy working with us, you should share our belief in the importance of clear values, collegial learning and common routines and approaches.
Main duties include but are not limited to:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of class work and evaluate and modify as necessary
• Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to parents on the development, progress and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of students is included in this position as well.
Who are you?
• You have a Swedish lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a teaching licence/registration as well as a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification
• You have knowledge of and share the values and ethos of the International English School *
• Fluent in English, knowledge of Swedish is an advantage
• You are passionate about development and a collegial approach
• You are enthusiastic, positive, committed and a cooperative team player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues
• In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, you are well organised, take pride in your mentorship and other school duties
• You are an outstanding role model for our students
