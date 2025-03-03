Teacher, Spanish
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Huddinge Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Huddinge
2025-03-03
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Huddinge
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
About this vacancy - Spanish
International English School has made a big difference for our students for almost 30 years. We are convinced that it is thanks to our clear ethos with committed staff and present school leaders that our schools have succeeded. An environment where everyone works towards common goals and where students are at the center of everything we do, all students are your students.
IES Länna is a school for grades 3-9 with approx. 630 students and 70 employees. We are a bilingual school that follows the Swedish curriculum. The school is located in Skogås, just outside Stockholm, a short walk from Drevviken and Skogås commuter train station.
Working in our school means being part of a professional community and collaboration. With us, you get the opportunity to work internationally but at home. At IES Länna, you have a great opportunity to develop in various roles.
We are looking for a qualified Spanish teacher for grades 4-9 with entry in August 2025.
You have a teaching license with qualifications in Spanish or an international qualification in Spanish. You are committed to your subject and driven by challenging all students, regardless of background, to do their very best. You have the tools to create a good study environment in the classroom and your clear leadership and teaching style contribute to good goal achievement. You are able to differentiate your teaching to reach students in need of adaptations and support, this in collaboration with our student care team and special educators. Ongoing feedback to students and guardians regarding progress and areas of development is important and you allow it to take up space in your teaching.
As a teacher, you are flexible and find it easy to collaborate. We wish you to see the whole in the student's learning and value good relationships with both your students and colleagues as well as the parents. Mentoring will be part of the duties.
Great emphasis is placed on personal suitability.
Feel free to write a cover letter, attach your CV and apply today at IES Careers. Recruitment takes place continuously, so submit your application as soon as possible.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://lanna.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Länna Kontakt
Henric Ljung henric.ljung.lanna@engelska.se Jobbnummer
9197504