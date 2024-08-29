Teacher: Secondary Physical And Health Education
To teach IBMYP PHE to grade 9 and 10 students. Other roles may be added.
Reports to: The Middle School Principal
Duties and Responsibilities
Providing an excellent PHE programme to Grades 6-10 students
Contributing to the development and implementation of the curriculum
Communicating regularly with parents
Being an active and contributing member of the School's faculty
Participating in the full range of professional activities in the school
Actively contributing to the operational needs of the school and facility organisation
Responsible for students in off-campus settings
Qualifications and Experience:
Teaching qualification
Qualifications in the areas of PE and/or PHE
Experience as a teacher
Excellent communication skills
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students
The ability to work effectively in a team
A pleasant and friendly personality
The ability to function effectively under pressure
The ability to show initiative and work independently
It is desirable for the successful applicant to have a working knowledge of the IB Middle Years Programmes. Experience working with students from diverse cultures and countries would be an advantage. The position also may entail the Subject Leader's role.
Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
Contract:
Temporary (Cover) - 100%
Starting - November 11, 2024
End - April 11, 2025
Salary:
Fast lön/fixed salary
Application:
Last day for applications is September 12th .
Please email a statement of interest, current CV and two references to: application@intsch.se
Mark the email with "PHE teacher".
