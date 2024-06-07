Teacher, Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Technology, Ages 10 - 12
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Internationella Engelska Skolan Gävle is now seeking a Science lab teacher for grades 5-6 to join our fantastic working environment 50% in August 2024. This is your opportunity to work at our school in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students.
We require qualified experience within the Sciences subjects and in particular with lab procedures. Lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification is an asset.
Main duties include:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of lab work and evaluate and modify as necessary
• Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to parents on the development, progress and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of students is included in this position as well.
Interviews will be held on an on-going basis. We recommend that you send in your application as soon as possible.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
