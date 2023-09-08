Teacher, Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Technology
2023-09-08
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all with applications from students accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
We are looking for a science teacher for grades 4-9 to join our team.
You must be knowledgeable and passionate about your subject with a teacher qualification to teach science. You are a leader in the classroom with the tools to create a calm learning environment. You differentiate your teaching to meet the needs of all your students. Continuous formative feedback to students ensures the students steady development and is a natural part of your teaching.
As a teacher you are flexible and a dedicated team player, and have a passion for not only teaching your subject but also creating a relationship with your students and colleagues. As a mentor to 16 students you will support them to realise their full potential, whatever their background.
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter to jeremiah.parker.linkoping@engelska.se
. Recruitment is ongoing and the vacancy may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible.
