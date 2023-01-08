Teacher, Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Ages 12 - 15
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Johanneberg is looking for a dedicated teacher in Science (NO) (100% employment)
At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all with applications from students accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Johanneberg opened in August of 2010 with 560 students in grades 7-9. Our school is very community-centered, and we focus on building a climate based on our four core values: respect, honesty, hard work and safety. All people in our school; students, staff and parents are expected to work within these values daily.
We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. We are a school with a clear structure that enables teachers to focus on teaching and where students know what is expected of them. Our values are based on the fact that we believe in the student's abilities and potential, we always put learning and knowledge first. The school is bilingual (Swedish and English) and we will recruit our outstanding teachers and staff from Sweden and from abroad, lending the school a strong international profile. We provide an international and stimulating environment, where commitment, professionalism, tough love and the English language are common denominators.
For more information about our school please see www.johanneberg.engelska.se
What are we looking for?
• Science is taught mainly in English. However, you need to be bilingual in both Swedish and English.
• You uphold certification (Lärarlegitimation) to teach Science for students in yr 7 to 9 (12-15 years old).
• You have knowledge of and share the core values of Internationella Engelska skolans Ethos
• You have experience and an excellent track record in working with 12-15 year old students
• You thrive in working with your colleagues and always aim to exceed expectations and go the extra mile.
• The subject is taught in accordance with the Swedish curriculum
We want you to be
• Engaged and enthusiastic
• Willingness to understand all parts of our school operations
• Team player
Apply through www.engelska.se/careers Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://johanneberg.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Göteborg Sr Johanneberg Kontakt
Carl Waddington carl.waddington.johanneberg@engelska.se 0737085582 Jobbnummer
7319774