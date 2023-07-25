Teacher, Music, Ages 6 - 9
2023-07-25
, Vaxholm
, Tyresö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all with applications from students accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Värmdö is a school for grades Kindergarten (F-klass) - Grade 9 with ca. 610 students students and 65 staff. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. We opened our doors in August of 2021 and have had two very successful first years establishing a school strong in the IES Culture. We are located in the Charlottendal neighbourhood of Gustavsberg, ca 2 Km from the Gustavsberg harbour with easy commuter access from the city and a direct bus line stop outside the school.
Our school is a community of professionals and whether new to teaching or an experienced educator, you will have the opportunity to develop. To learn more about our school please visit: https://engelska.se/our-schools/varmdo/
We are looking for qualified Music teacher to join us in August 2023 to teach music to our primary students (Years 1-3). Please be aware that this is a 20% position, and teachers applying must have their Swedish teaching qualification as wrll as Fluency in Swedish.
You must be knowledgeable and passionate about your teaching. You are a leader in the classroom with the tools to create a calm learning environment. You differentiate your teaching to meet the needs of all your students.
We require
• Teaching licence/registration with relevant higher education from outside of Sweden (TEFL/CELTA are not sufficient) or Swedish "lärarlegitimation"
• Fluency in the English language
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter. Recruitment is ongoing and the vacancy may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible. Feel free to email any further questions to recruitment.varmdo@engelska.se
