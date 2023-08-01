Teacher | Mathematis & Sciences | Age 9-13
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
About the school International English School Liljeholmen is a 4-9 school located at Telefonplan, close to both the subway and bus. The school was started in 2014 and today has over 90 employees and approx. 930 students with five parallel classes per year level. As a school, we are facing a long-awaited step forward, as we plan to move into a brand new school building for the 24/25 academic year. The school will be located in Midsommarkransen and will then become a complete primary school with classes from F-9. If you want to work in an international environment with a supportive culture, IES Liljeholmen is the place for you. We have a broad group of students who speak around 50 different mother tongues and a rich international staff group. We want to encourage and support internationally educated teachers who start with us at IES Liljeholmen to both learn Swedish and supplement their teacher education in order to achieve a Swedish teaching license in the long run. About the position International English School Liljeholmen is currently looking for a qualified teacher for grades 4-6 (ages 9-13). You will be part of year team 5, which means a shared mentorship for a class, as well as teaching the subjects of mathematics and science in the same grade. Your role - Mentor for year 5
• Teach mathematics and science for year 5 Your profile You are a qualified teacher for the above-mentioned subjects and ages. We hope you see the importance of creating and maintaining good relationships with colleagues, students, and guardians. You are motivated to have regular contact with guardians, lead mentor time activities in line with the mentoring program, and work and collaborate with colleagues in a supportive environment. There are no requirements for previous teaching experience, but we would like you to be confident in your professional leadership where you can create a safe and stable environment both inside and outside the classroom. You value and deliver personal, clear, and balanced leadership with both control and student engagement in focus. As a teacher, you are a clear and active standard-setter. Recruitment process We are continuously interviewing for the position and therefore recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible. If you think this might be a job for you, don't hesitate to apply! We look forward to receiving your application and to having the chance to have a further dialogue with you about the position and your qualifications for it! Other All International English Schools around the country rest on the same foundations as a vision for the school, called the IES Ethos. Feel free to read more about this and see if they align with your own professional values and beliefs. At IES, a pedagogical lunch is included for all employees. The lunch served always consists of four different dishes and a vegetable buffet, fruit, and bread with toppings. IES is under the free school agreement Almega. There is also a local agreement on working hours. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: viktoria.svangren.liljeholmen@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://liljeholmen.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Liljeholmen Kontakt
Viktoria Svangren viktoria.svangren.liljeholmen@engelska.se 0734404261 Jobbnummer
7998390