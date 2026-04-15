Teacher, Mathematics, Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Technology, Age
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Staffanstorp Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Staffanstorp
2026-04-15
, Lund
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan Staffanstorp is now seeking a qualified teacher for grade 7-9 to join our fantastic working environment full time in August 2026. Teaching subjects are Maths and Science. This is your opportunity to work in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team-player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students.
We require lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification.
Main duties include:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of class work and evaluate and modify as necessary
• Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to parents on the development, progress and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of students is included in this position as well.
Interviews will be held on an on-going basis. We recommend that you send in your application as soon as possible.
About IES
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" . IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://staffanstorp.engelska.se/
Nefirs Gata 1 (visa karta
)
245 45 STAFFANSTORP Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Staffanstorp Kontakt
Truls Katzler truls.katzler.staffanstorp@engelska.se +46 733 05 23 67 Jobbnummer
9857202