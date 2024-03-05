Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 9 - 13
2024-03-05
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
, Borås
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Kungsbacka
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Our students master English in a safe and calm learning environment characterized by positive and high expectations. We follow Swedish school law and teach and grade according to Lgr 22. Our teacher qualification is approximately 90% each year.
We are proud of our positive and multicultural school where almost half of the staff and students have an international background. This mix of cultures creates a fun and engaging workplace.
We are looking for a competent and enthusiastic mathematics teacher who wants to contribute to our school as a teacher for grades 4-7. As a person, you are a positive and reliable team player. You have a qualification in your subjects or are about to receive it. Emphasis will be placed on personality and commitment.
The position:
• 100% employment
• Can lead to permanent employment
• Co-plans teaching and assessment together with your subject team
• Mentorship of 15 students together with your 'Year Team'
• 34 hours frame time,1 hour per week for skill development or parent contact, 10 hours trust time
• Collective agreement with ALMEGA
• 1 year temporary position with the possibility of extension.
Support:
• 3 days extra induction of new employees; 5 planning and training days together with all colleagues
• Clear routines and a leadership structure that supports the staff
Offer:
• Competitive salaries in line with Jönköping municipality
• A strong leadership team; a transparent and supportive work environment
• We look after our staff and offer a wide range of social activities, career opportunities and skills development
• Healthy, educational lunches every day
Application:
Send a cover letter and CV to: jobs.jonkoping@engelska.se
Write: "Math Teacher" in the subject line.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-17
Internationella Engelska Skolan Jönköping Kontakt
Lukas Gell lukas.gell.jonkoping@engelska.se 070-0209336 Jobbnummer
