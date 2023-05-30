Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 16 - 19
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Teacher, Mathematics
Would you like to work in a truly international environment within an organisation with a clear pedagogical vision? We are looking for an enthusiastic and passionate Mathematics teacher to join our team.
Internationella Engelska Gymnasiet (IEGS) is an upper secondary school (gymnasium) located in the heart of Södermalm, Stockholm. IEGS has a strong academic tradition with a vibrant international atmosphere. We strive to provide a safe and supportive, as well as an academically challenging, environment in which to learn. We have approximately 700 students and 80 staff members, and we currently offer four Swedish National Programmes and the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme. All of our programmes of study qualify students for university studies in Sweden and abroad. Our courses, with the exception of Swedish, Civics A, Law and Modern Languages, are taught in English.
Internationella Engelska Gymnasiet Södermalm is now looking for a Mathematics teacher to join our Mathematics department in August 2023. Teaching could be both within the Swedish national curriculum as well as the International Baccalaureate programme.
