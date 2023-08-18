Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 13 - 16
2023-08-18
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Mathematics Teacher
Internationella Engelska Skolan Sundbyberg is now seeking a qualified Mathematics teacher to join our fantastic working environment full time beginning immediately.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team-player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students.
We require lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification.
Main duties include:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of class work and evaluate and modify as necessary
• Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to parents on the development, progress and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of students is included in this position.
Interviews will be held on an on-going basis.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-01
