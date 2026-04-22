Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 13 - 15
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Nacka Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Nacka
2026-04-22
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Nacka
, Karlstad
, Örebro
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
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Mathematics Teacher year 7-9
Would you like to work in an international environment with a clear pedagogical policy?
We are now seeking a qualified and creative mathematics teacher for grades 7-9 to join us in August 2026. Please note that we are a school with students from Year 4-9. Our teachers are expected to be comfortable and preferably qualified for teaching all year levels.
About you:You must be knowledgeable and passionate about your subject with a teacher qualification to teach mathematics. You are a leader in the classroom with the tools to create a calm learning environment. You differentiate your teaching to meet the needs of all your students. Continuous formative feedback to students ensures the students steady development and is a natural part of your teaching.
As a teacher you are flexible and a dedicated team player, and have a passion for not only teaching your subject but also creating a relationship with your students and colleagues. As a mentor to 16 students you will support them to realise their full potential, whatever their background.
Great emphasis is placed on personal qualities.
About the job:The job description includes, besides regular teaching assignments like planning, teaching, grading and monitoring, also mentoring students in one of the classes you teach. You need to be available for meetings with guardians, students and colleagues and actively work to maintain IES values and vision. With us the focus lies on teaching and on a calm environment where the schools routines and rules are followed by both students and staff. A friendly atmosphere and a good collaboration is the key behind our success. This is also the basis for creating a common thread that guides and supports our students through their schooling and helps them achieve their goals.
International English School Nacka (IESN) is an independent school with 920 students. The school opened in August 2010 and is located in Nacka strand with good communications to Slussen and central Stockholm. We offer a calm and safe work environment where mutual respect between students and between students and staff permeates the business. Teachers and students come from all over the world and thereby bring experience, knowledge and new opportunities to the school.
Terms of employment: Fixed term employment 1 year
A police check for working within a school is mandatory
August 6th 2026 until August 6th 2027
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter via IES Careers. Recruitment is ongoing and the vacancy may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible. We look forward to reading your application!
For more information please visit our website http://nacka.engelska.se/
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://nacka.engelska.se
Augustendalsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
131 52 NACKA Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Nacka Kontakt
Donald Christian work.nacka@engelska.se 08-562 969 00 Jobbnummer
9869451