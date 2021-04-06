Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 10 - 12 - Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB - Grundskolelärarjobb i Uppsala
Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 10 - 12
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Uppsala
2021-04-06
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are looking for a qualified year 6-7 Mathematics teacher to start in August 2021. The vacancy is for one year with the possibility to continue on permanently. Candidates should be enthusiastic, creative, and have the ability to work well with others and contribute positively to the team in an international school environment. We require lärarlegitimation, or, if internationally qualified, a university teaching qualification. We are looking for a committed and cooperative team-player, who is willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and stimulating lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their school duties and be outstanding role models for our students.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent with probation
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
5673571
