Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 10 - 12
2023-09-29
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Maths teacher
Internationella Engelska skolan is a well-established, expanding organisation of independent bilingual schools in Sweden. Our popular and successful IES flagship school consisting of a junior and senior school is located in Täby in a beautiful northern suburb of Stockholm, with easy access to the city centre; a wonderful cosmopolitan capital city to live and work in to enjoy the benefits of the Swedish lifestyle.
We are looking to recruit a new qualified and experienced teacher of Mathematics. These subject are taught to all students aged 10-12 in our school. Our school follows the Swedish National Curriculum teaching in English, but at the same time incorporating Swedish culture and traditions in these subjects. We have well-equipped facilities where students are able to develop their creative skills.
At IEST we are proud of our academic results and professional development programmes for developing teaching and learning with Cambridge Assessment International Education. We strongly promote the IES ethos of tough love, academic excellence and commanding the English language. To do this we promote our values of being positive using grit and determination in all we do. The school has a Listen, Learn, Lead approach to quality and development within our school.
You will be joining a very talented, experienced and creative Aesthetics team and will have responsibility for your own planning. We work closely in our departments with subject development and cross curriculum themes, so we are looking for a creative team player wanting to be part of our shared practice approach for quality learning at our school.
These subjects are taught in English, but knowledge of or willingness to learn Swedish will be considered a merit, as is experience of a bilingual classroom. A mentor role (form teacher) for 16 students is also a key part of the role, as we prioritise proactive communication home in our pastoral care in Täby.
This presents an exciting opportunity for the right candidate interested in working in a stimulating and rewarding international environment. Are you passionate about your subject and experienced in promoting innovation and creativity in your teaching? Are you keen to join a team of teachers who promote a calm and active learning environment in the classroom? We invite applications from enthusiastic, motivated and certified teachers.
We require lärarlegitimation.
