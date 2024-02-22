Teacher, Home Economics, Ages 14 - 16
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
We are now looking for a qualified and experienced Home Economics teacher, Y 6-9. Included in the work description, aside from common teacher tasks such as mentoring, planning, teaching, marking, and follow-ups, is developing the teaching and learning in Sewing and Home Economics in a bilingual environment.
As a person you are flexible, a dedicated team player and have a positive approach to your subject which leads to you being creative and willing to go the extra mile for your colleagues and students. You have the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom and your clear leadership and teaching style are the key to your student's success.
Fixed-term contract with the possibility of extension.
Excerpt from the Police register is mandatory. Handed in unopened to school.
Utdrag ur Polisens register är obligatoriskt. Lämnas in oöppnad till skolan.
Send your CV and Lärarlegitimation to applications.karlstad@engelska.se
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
