Teacher, Home Economics, Ages 11 - 16 - Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB - Grundskolelärarjobb i Södertälje
Teacher, Home Economics, Ages 11 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Södertälje
2021-04-13
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Home Economics teacher / Hem- och konsumentkunskapslärare
Internationella Engelska Skolan Södertälje are looking for a qualified Home Economics teacher to join us in the fall term 2021. We are looking for a person with an enthusiasm for their subject, excellent classroom management and a sincere interest in student well-being. There is a lot of freedom in our school to try new material and methods in the classroom.
In addition, you will be part of a year team (arbetslag) overseeing the academic progress and well-being of students. We are looking for a positive and creative team player, who looks for solutions, shares ideas and is open to learn from others. The role also includes mentorship of 16 students.
We follow the Swedish National Curriculum for Home Economics. Our student body is diverse, and to be succesful in teaching at IES Södertälje you need to have a good understanding of students differences, and the ability to adapt and plan well. A knowledge of Swedish is seen as a merit.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Permanent with probation
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
5688195
