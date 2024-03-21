Teacher, Home Economics, Ages 10 - 15
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Certified Teacher in Home & Consumer Studies 4-9
About us
In August 2024, we will open the doors to our new school, IES Österåker.
IES Österåker is a school for preschool through grade 9. When the school reaches full capacity, it will have approximately 600 students divided into two parallel classes. We adhere to the Swedish curriculum, where up to 50% of the instruction is conducted in English.
IESÖ consists of a newly constructed and partially renovated school building, situated in central Åkersberga. The school is surrounded by sports facilities, extensive green areas, and the Swedish archipelago, making its location unique as all of this is within commuting distance to Stockholm.
Your New Job
We are now looking for a certified teacher for grades 4-9 Home & Consumer Studies, starting in August 2024.
The job description includes, in addition to typical teaching tasks such as planning, teaching, grading, and follow-up, also mentorship for students in one of the classes you teach. You need to be available for meetings with parents, students, and colleagues, and actively work to uphold the IES values and vision. Our focus is on learning and a calm environment where the school's routines and rules are followed by both students and staff.
Part of our students' success is due to our trust in their ability to learn, and we are convinced that each student can reach their best potential by having clear and high academic standards. We also work purposefully to ensure that all students become responsible individuals with high ambitions and have the confidence to use their talents.
Your Profile
As a person, you are flexible, a dedicated team player with a positive attitude toward your subject. You are creative and willing to go the extra mile for your students and colleagues. You possess the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom where your clear leadership and teaching style contribute to your students' success.
You can adapt your teaching to reach different students and, in collaboration with our student health team and special educators, work inclusively with students who have special needs. For us, continuous, clear feedback to students and parents is a must, and you see it as a natural part of your teaching. In this feedback, you provide information about both progress and areas for development and improvement.
We are looking for someone who is a certified teacher for grades 4-9 with eligibility in Home & Consumer Studies and who wants to teach students in an international work environment. The lessons are conducted in English. The language of communication among colleagues is in both Swedish and English.
The position is 100%. We apply a 6 month probation period.
Interviews will be conducted continuously during the application period, and the position may be filled before the application period ends.
