Teacher, German, Ages 12 - 16
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
International English School Kista is looking for a dynamic and enthusiastic teacher in German, 50% or full-time if combined with other subject (-s) starting on the 7th of August
We are looking for you who is a qualified teacher in German with a Teaching Degree / Bachelor of Education preferably qualified in Sweden (Lärarlegitimation), who loves to teach and who always puts the student in the center.
You have a positive and professional approach, you are flexible and show great commitment to your work. International experience and good knowledge of the English language are meritorious. Very good knowledge of the Swedish language is a requirement for the position.
Included in the work description, aside from common teacher tasks such as planning, teaching, marking, and follow-ups, is mentorship for 16 students in one of the year levels that you teach. You have to be available for meetings with parents, students, or colleagues and to actively work towards maintaining the IES Ethos.
Apply now by submitting your CV and cover letter. Recruitment is starting and the position could be filled before the application time has run out.
