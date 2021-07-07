Teacher, English, Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Technolo - Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB - Grundskolelärarjobb i Stockholm
Teacher, English, Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Technolo
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskolelärarjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 39 schools and around 28,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan in Hässelby is looking for a qualified English and Science teacher to teach grades 5, 6 and 7.
We are looking for a teacher who is visible role model with a strong presence in the classroom and daily life of the school. You must be enthusiastic in your subject and possess excellent classroom management skills. You must be willing to try and develop a range of approaches to assist in engaging with students with various learning needs. You must be flexible and adaptable to change, and can handle pressure on a daily basis. You must also have a passion for helping children find their place in the world.
You will be working with colleagues in the English and Science departments to plan creative and inspiring lessons, as well as overseeing the development of our local curriculum for English and Science from Years 4 - 9. This role also includes assisting in preparing, administering and marking the grade 6 and 9 Swedish National Test in English and Science.
In addition, you will be part of a year team overseeing the academic progress and well-being of students. We are looking for a positive and creative team player, who looks for solutions, shares ideas and is open to learn from others. The role also includes mentorship of 16 students.
Our school is located in Hässelby Strand, Stockholm, a short walk from Grimsta nature reserve . Our school serves approximately 570 students from grades 4 to 9 and 60 staff. We focus on helping our students find their place in the world with four common values: respect, kindness, hard work and empathy.
If this role sounds interesting to you, please apply through the IES Careers website or send your CV and cover letter to paul.clement.hasselby@engelska.se.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full time Temporary employment 6 months or longer
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Fixed salary
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Företag
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5851203
Sökord