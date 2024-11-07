Teacher, English, Ages 12 - 15
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993. About the School Internationella Engelska Skolan Liljeholmen is a primary school serving grades F-9, located at Midsommarkransen with convenient access to both the subway and bus. We have just completed the move to a brand-new school building. Established in 2014, the school currently has over 100 staff members and approximately 1200 students.
If you are seeking to work in an international environment with a supportive culture, IES Liljeholmen is the place for you. We have a diverse student body, with around 50 different native languages spoken, and an internationally rich staff.
We encourage and support internationally trained teachers joining us at IES Liljeholmen to learn Swedish and supplement their teacher education to eventually obtain a Swedish teaching certification.
About the Position Internationella Engelska Skolan Liljeholmen is currently seeking a qualified English teacher for grades 7-9. You will be part of year team 7, sharing mentorship responsibilities for a class and teaching English for grade 7 too. This is a permanent employment with a probation period of 6 months. Your Role - Mentor for grade 7 class - English teacher for all grade 7 classes- Grundlärare, 7-9 - erfarenhet efterfrågas Your Profile You are a qualified teacher for the mentioned subjects and age groups. We hope you recognise the importance of building and maintaining good relationships with colleagues, students, and parents. You are motivated to have regular contact with parents, lead mentorship activities aligned with the mentorship program, and work collaboratively in a supportive environment.
There is no requirement for previous teaching experience, but we appreciate your confidence in your professional leadership, creating a secure and stable environment both inside and outside the classroom. You value and deliver personal, clear, and balanced leadership with a focus on both control and student engagement. As a teacher, you are a clear and active role model.
Hiring Process We will be conducting ongoing interviews for the position, so we recommend submitting your application as soon as possible. If you believe this could be the right fit for you, don't hesitate to apply! We look forward to reviewing your application and having the opportunity to discuss the position and your qualifications further.
Additional Information All Internationella Engelska schools across the country share the same vision for education, known as the IES Ethos. Please read more about this to see if it aligns with your professional values and beliefs.
At IES, all staff members enjoy a provided educational lunch. The lunch served always consists of four different dishes, a vegetable buffet, fruit, and bread with toppings.
