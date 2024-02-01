Teacher, Class Teacher, Ages 6 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Kungsbacka Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Kungsbacka
2024-02-01
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Härryda
, Partille
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Kungsbacka
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Kungsbacka is an F - 9 school, situated in the green area just south of the town centre, Aranäs. With the sports centre, swimming pool, ice rink and activity park all within 100m of the school it is the ideal environment for active students and staff. IES Kungsback has nearly 900 students and 100 staff members, its own kitchen and fantastic sports facilities. Opened in 2021 and fully operational 2023, it is a school that dominates Kungsbacka Kommun with nearly 10% of children aged 6 to 16 attending its bilingual classes.
We are now creating a support team for teachers and Fritids, support in the form of cover staff/teachers. Having 60 teachers and 20 Fritids staff there is always demand for willing and capable people to join our team. And of course,for excellent performers there will always be opportunities to progress and be supported through professional development, in order to become a permanent member of staff.
You must be confident and have the ability to become the safest person in the classroom, a classroom where we believe in relationships and empathy with the students. A pedagogic exam would be merited but is not essential. Flexibility and teamwork are essential, and communication with our admin staff is a vital part in the role. You must be able to teach/work in Swedish and English and be prepared to cover break duties outside in the Swedish weather, Winter through Summer.Please send your CV to our cover coordinator Lina Johansson lina.johansson.kungsbacka@engelska.se
for more information and a possible interview. We will be recruiting over the entire term in order to create a team we can depend upon. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: lina.johansson.kungsbacka@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://kungsbacka.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Kungsbacka Kontakt
Lina Johansson lina.johansson.kungsbacka@engelska.se 0705438057 Jobbnummer
8435527