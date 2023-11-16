Teacher, Class Teacher, Ages 10 - 15
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are now looking to expand our international school with a teacher for the early years (ages 4-6). You will be a class teacher with a support staff. You will teach the Cambridge curriculum in English.
IES is proud of its employees and has developed a method to create a calm and safe school environment. This allows our teachers more time to share their knowledge, both with students and colleagues.
We are looking for a teacher for the early years
> one full-time position.
> teaching contract with a start as soon as possible.
Job description
IES school is a bilingual school where we work together, staff and students, in an international environment. You should be comfortable communicating in both spoken and written English and Swedish with students, their families and staff.
You will be part of the International team.
You could work in our International School or at our after school programme.
Who are you?
• You have a teaching qualification with the authority to teach in the younger years. This could include early years, KS1-2 teaching qualifications, Primary Years PGCE
• You have knowledge of and share the values and ethos of the International English School
• You have experience of working in a school setting.
• You are passionate about development and working flexibly in a team.
• You have thorough knowledge of teaching international curriculum.
• You are fluent in English. Swedish is not a requirement.
Welcome to register your application on IES Careers
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://skarholmen.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Skärholmen Kontakt
Margret Benedikz hr.skarholmen@engelska.se 08-120 288 60
8268396