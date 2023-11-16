Teacher, Class Teacher
2023-11-16
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
About this vacancy
Teacher in the younger years in our International School at IES Skellefteå.
Our school is growing and we are looking for colleagues who want to be part of our team.
At IES Skellefteå we have two schools. One English speaking school following the Cambridge curriculum and one Swedish bilingual school following the Swedish curriculum.
We are now looking to expand our international school with a teacher for the early years (ages 4-6). You will be a class teacher with a support staff. You will teach the Cambridge curriculum in English.
At Skellefteå International English School we are a team pulling in the same direction. To thrive with us, you should share our belief in the importance of clear values, collegial learning and shared routines and approaches. We have a strong student care team that works closely with the students and teachers.
IES is proud of its employees and has developed a method to create a calm and safe school environment. This allows our teachers more time to share their knowledge, both with students and colleagues.
Being part of IES means that you will be part of a truly international environment on a daily basis. We have both teachers and students from all corners of the world. Here you will be met daily by driven and committed staff who work together to ensure that we continue to deliver high academic results. For us, collaboration is key.
We are looking for a teacher for the early years who will teach in English.
> one full-time position.
> teaching contract with a start as soon as possible. Probationary period applies for the first 6 months.
Job description
IES Skellefteå is a bilingual school where we work together, staff and students, in an international environment. You should be comfortable communicating in both spoken and written English and Swedish with students, their families and staff.
You will be part of the International team.
You could work in our International School or at our after school programme.
Who are you?
• You have a teaching qualification with the authority to teach in the younger years. This could include early years, KS1-2 teaching qualifications, Primary Years PGCE
• You have knowledge of and share the values and ethos of the International English School*.
• You have experience of working in a school setting.
• You are passionate about development and working flexibly in a team.
• You have thorough knowledge of teaching international curriculum.
• You are fluent in English. Swedish is not a requirement.
• For more information about our school, please see https://engelska.se/our-schools/skelleftea/
We look forward to receiving your application which you send to recruitment.skelleftea@engelska.se
We look forward to receiving your application which you send to recruitment.skelleftea@engelska.se. Please do not forget to attach your CV, cover letter and teaching certificate. Mark your application "IES Skellefteå Early Years teacher". If hired you will need to provide a police report from your country.
