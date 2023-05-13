Teacher and assistants for preschool curriculum.
Position: Teachers for Japanese preschool curriculum
Reports to: School Principal
About JAPANESE SCHOOL ASSOCIATION IN STOCKHOLM, JSA
JAPANESE SCHOOL ASSOCIATION IN STOCKHOLM (JSA) is a non-profit organisation, which was established in 1974. It offers primary and secondary education programs for Japanese speaking students (Nihonjin Hoshu Gakko or Hoshuko). It is a parental cooperative, managed by a committee consisting of parent representatives. Its board members include representatives from the Stockholm Japanese Association (Japanska Föreningen i Stockholm) and Japanese Business Club in Stockholm.
The education programs run weekly on Saturdays at Enskilda Gynmasiet in Stockholm. As of May 2023, there are 13 teaching staff and about 189 students enrolled.
Since 2019, JSA has extended its capacity to offer education program for preschool students aged between 5 and 6 years old.
JSA is currently seeking a teacher and assistants for preschool curriculum which starts at the end of August. The preschool program is designed as a preparatory stage for students seeking to attend the primary education program.
Requirements
Fluency in Japanese, at native level (both positions)
Must have a work permit in Sweden/EU or is eligible to work in Sweden (both positions)
It is required to be able to play the piano (only preschool teacher).
Merit
Relevant certificates and previous teaching experiences
Personal Skills
Inspirational and highly motivated to support children of the programs.
Excellent communication skills to work with teachers, children, and their parents.
Ability to work with children and co-workers with different needs and cultural backgrounds.
Good understanding of the unique school environment and willingness to positively contribute to the development of education programs together with the management committee.
Working Hours
Working hours: Saturdays, 9:00 AM to 13:00 PM
Period: primarily Saturdays from 26 August 2023
Recruitment Process
Please submit both resume and cover letter written in Japanese to JSA. Short-listed candidates will be contacted by JSA for first interview with the school principal. JSA will further contact selected candidates for second interview with JSA representatives.
Application
JSA only accepts applications and enquiries in Japanese. JSA will close applications when the positions are filled.
If you have any questions regarding the advertised positions, please contact JSA by email (japanskaskolan@gmail.com
).
Employment type
Part time
Working place
Enskilda Gymnasiet, Tegnérlunden 5, 111 61 STOCKHOLM
Office address
JAPANESE SCHOOL ASSOCIATION IN STOCKHOLM, JSA
HÖGBERGSGATAN 68
118 54 Stockholm
Contact
E-mail: japanskaskolan@gmail.com
(Japanese only)
Office telephone and fax: 08-640-3313
Office hours (Tue-Fri): 10:00AM-16:00PM
Tsuyoshi Yamazaki, School Principal
