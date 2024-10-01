TdB Labs AB is looking for an analytical chemist to QC
2024-10-01
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
Visa alla jobb hos TdB Labs AB i Uppsala
TdB Labs AB is a small family-owned biotechnology company based in Uppsala. We specialize in the development, manufacture, and sales of polysaccharides, especially dextran derivatives. In addition to our standard products, we also offer our customers customized products and analytical services. We are ISO 9001:2015 certified and take great pride in delivering high quality products and services and customer focus is always our first priority. Read more here www.tdblabs.se
The role
In this role you will be responsible for the Quality Control laboratory including the following:
· Conducting QC analysis of company 's products including starting material needed for production.
• Ensuring that the work in the QC laboratory is performed and documented according to the quality management system.
• Ensuring that SOPs and other applicable instructions are in place and updated when needed.
• Maintenance and calibration of equipment both by internal work and by having contact with vendors.
• Purchasing materials needed for the QC laboratory.
• Managing reference samples and reference standards for the company.
• Planning the work in the QC laboratory and communicate to the rest of the organization.
• Together with R&D and QA, develop analytical methods for the company 's products.
As a small company, everyone plays an important role for the company 's success. In this role, we offer a wide range of tasks covering all aspects of a QC laboratory. Work is done with close collaboration with the entire TdB Labs team.
Qualifications
• Academic degree in analytical chemistry or similar
• Experience from working in a QC laboratory
• Experience from quality management systems related to QC
• Experience from method validation
• Knowledgeable in English and Swedish in speech and in writing
We are working with GPC/SEC and MALS so it 's an advantage if you have experience in those techniques. You have a commitment and an ability to effectively plan and execute tasks within your responsibility. We see that you collaborate with other colleagues by mutual respect and with low prestige. We are proud of our multicultural working environment where English is our company language. Thus, you are confident in English both in speech and in writing. As a person, you are social, positive and treat your colleagues with empathy.
Interested?
Submit your application no later than 2024-10-13, selection is ongoing. Send the application to Magnus Sävenhed at magnus.savenhed@tdblabs.se
. Mark your application with "Quality Controller".
If you have any questions, please contact Magnus Sävenhed via magnus.savenhed@tdblabs.se
or on 070-248 08 07.
