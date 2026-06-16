Taxiförare
Gondal Services AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Sigtuna
2026-06-16
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gondal Services AB i Sigtuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for one driver who likes to work as a taxi driver. The service is full time. Work day or night, it's up to you. There is the possibility of having the taxi car to yourself. Then you are responsible for taking care of the car in the best possible way.
The company is affiliated with We Ride, Arlanda Airport, Get Transfer, Connecto, Transfeero, Uber and Bolt. You should have good driving experience.
The service requires a Swedish taxi driver's license.
You can apply for the position via email or text message
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16
E-post: gondalservices41@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gondal Services AB
(org.nr 559472-5177)
Tingvallavägen 7c, Lgh 1103 (visa karta
)
195 31 MÄRSTA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9967060