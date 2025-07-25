Taxiförare

Raza, Waleed / Fordonsförarjobb / Sigtuna
2025-07-25


Waleed Raza is now looking for taxi drivers in Stockholm . If you have a valid taxi driver's license from Sweden, we can help you with your application for a work permit in Sweden. With us you will receive a competitive salary according to the collective agreement and comprehensive insurance.
Important requirements:
Valid taxi driver's license from Sweden.
Possibility to work full-time or part-time.
You must be prepared to work solid 8 - 10 hour shifts .
The cars are approved by Arlanda and the Swedish Transport Agency .
About the service:
Salary: Fixed and variable salary according to collective agreement.
Workplace: Stockholm, Sweden.
We offer a stable work environment with full benefits, ensuring both safety and job satisfaction.
If you have a taxi driver's license and are looking for a meaningful career, apply now and start driving with Waleed Raza!
About the employment
Salary
Salary type: Fixed monthly, weekly or hourly salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-04
E-post: razawaleed318@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Raza, Waleed
Valstavägen 58 Lgh 1003 (visa karta)
195 50  MÄRSTA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Raza Waleed

Kontakt
Waleed Raza
razawaleed318@gmail.com

Jobbnummer
9437583

