Taxiförare

Onuorah, Raphael Chinedu / Fordonsförarjobb / Botkyrka
2024-05-08


We are looking for a taxi driver with a taxi license. As a taxi driver you must be nice to customers and you must have good customer service. You must be good spoken English and of course Swedish. Previous experience as a taxi driver is an advantage but not a requirement, provided you have a taxi license. You are flexible with working hour both day and night but you can choose to work either day or night.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-07
Apply via the above e-mail address or call - 072-9069002
E-post: raphaelsson@outlook.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Taxi driver job".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Onuorah, Raphael Chinedu

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Onuorah Raphael Chinedu

Jobbnummer
8668950

