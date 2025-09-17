Taxichaufför
Kalmarsunds taxi / Fordonsförarjobb / Kalmar
2025-09-17
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
Visa alla jobb hos Kalmarsunds taxi i Kalmar
Om jobbet
Kalmarsunds taxi (Taxi Kalmar) är ett av de företag som länge har varit anslutna till Gripen taxi, Bussakuten och egna beställning central i Kalmar. Företaget har flera bilar i trafik och letar nu efter en förare Heltid.
Vi är kända för att ta hand om våra förare och ett antal andra fördelar med vårt erbjudande till dig som potentiell nyanställd. Vi har stor erfarenhet och kunskap om taxyråget och står upp för våra förare och ser alltid till att du har de bästa möjligheterna att uppnå de försäljningsmål som du och bil har.
Som taxichaufför kommer du att:
kan vara ansvarig för att bilen är i trafik och aktivt arbetar för största möjliga intjäningsmöjlighet.Publiceringsdatum2025-09-17Kvalifikationer
• Taxi-ID
Vi letar efter dig som:
Vi letar efter dig som ser taxichaufföryrket som ett långsiktigt jobb och är beredda att göra det lilla extra för att uppnå de uppsatta målen för försäljning och service.
Kalmarsunds taxi (Taxi Kalmar) is one of the companies that has long been connected to Gripen taxi, Bussakuten and own order center in Kalmar. The company has many cars in traffic and is now looking for more drivers.
We are known for taking care of our drivers and a number of other advantages to our offer to you as a potential new employee. We have extensive experience and knowledge of the taxi profession and stand up for our drivers and always ensure that you have the best opportunities to succeed in achieving the sales goals that you and your car have.
As a Taxi Driver, you will:
can be responsible for the car being in traffic and actively working for the greatest possible earning opportunity.
Requirement:
• Taxi ID
We are looking for you as:
We are looking for you who see the taxi driver profession as a long-term job and are prepared to do the little extra to achieve the set goals regarding sales and service. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17
E-post: info@kalmarsundstaxi.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kalmarsunds taxi
Tjuvbackevägen 5 (visa karta
)
392 39 KALMAR Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Alai Mahmoud info@kalmarsundstaxi.sr 0762636262 Jobbnummer
9512553