Taxi Driver

Mahmood, Khalid / Fordonsförarjobb / Sollentuna
2024-05-24


Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Sollentuna, Upplands Väsby, Järfälla, Danderyd, Upplands-Bro eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Mahmood, Khalid i Sollentuna, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

I am looking for a taxi driver. As a driver, you must have a good behavior with customer. you must speak English and little bit Swedish. previous experience as a driver is an advantage but is not a Requirement. you are flexible with working hours both day and night.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23
E-post: khalid093@yahoo.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Mahmood, Khalid
Lomvägen 23 F Lgh 2003, (visa karta)
192 56  SOLLENTUNA

Arbetsplats
Khalid Mahmood

Jobbnummer
8705512

Prenumerera på jobb från Mahmood, Khalid

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Mahmood, Khalid: