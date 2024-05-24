Taxi Driver
Mahmood, Khalid / Fordonsförarjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Sollentuna
2024-05-24
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mahmood, Khalid i Sollentuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
I am looking for a taxi driver. As a driver, you must have a good behavior with customer. you must speak English and little bit Swedish. previous experience as a driver is an advantage but is not a Requirement. you are flexible with working hours both day and night. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23
E-post: khalid093@yahoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mahmood, Khalid
Lomvägen 23 F Lgh 2003, (visa karta
)
192 56 SOLLENTUNA Arbetsplats
Khalid Mahmood Jobbnummer
8705512