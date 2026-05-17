Taxi Driver

Gondal Services AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Sigtuna
2026-05-17


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Visa alla jobb hos Gondal Services AB i Sigtuna, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for one driver who likes to work as a taxi driver. The service is full time. Work day or night, it's up to you. There is the possibility of having the taxi car to yourself. Then you are responsible for taking care of the car in the best possible way.
The company is affiliated with We Ride, Arlanda Airport, Get Transfer, Connecto, Transfeero, Uber and Bolt. You should have good driving experience.
The service requires a Swedish taxi driver's license.
You can apply for the position via email or text message

Så ansöker du

Jobbnummer
9912438

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