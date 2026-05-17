Taxi Driver
Gondal Services AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Sigtuna
2026-05-17
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gondal Services AB i Sigtuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for one driver who likes to work as a taxi driver. The service is full time. Work day or night, it's up to you. There is the possibility of having the taxi car to yourself. Then you are responsible for taking care of the car in the best possible way.
The company is affiliated with We Ride, Arlanda Airport, Get Transfer, Connecto, Transfeero, Uber and Bolt. You should have good driving experience.
The service requires a Swedish taxi driver's license.
You can apply for the position via email or text message Så ansöker du Jobbnummer
9912438