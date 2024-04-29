Tax Manager
2024-04-29
Volvo
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services (VFS) is seeking a Tax Manager to support tax compliance and strategy within the Volvo Financial Services Global HQ team.
What you will do
As Tax Manager, you will manage tax matters and implement processes and tools to support business growth and ensure compliance across our global operations.
Together with your colleagues at VFS, and in cooperation with the Volvo Group Tax Department, you will work in a broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group and your responsibilities will include the following areas:
* Support in all kinds of tax matters relating to the management of the VFS operations worldwide.
* Provide training and support to regional and market teams.
* Maintaining knowledge of new tax issues and general business trends that affect the organization.
* Improving the quality of ongoing tax reporting and risk monitoring through implementing automated solutions and stronger analytics.
* Taking a leading role on the VFS Pillar 2 response, including acting as speaking partner between Group Project team and VFS D&IT.
* Utilizing the central Tax Hub data to optimize VFS tax compliance processes.
* Supporting markets in the development of digital tax controls, onboarding of tax solutions and integration with Group Tax Technology rollouts.
* Taking a leading role in the implementation of the Volvo Group's Transfer Pricing document platform in VFS.
* Assisting markets in responding to external tax audits and inquiries as both a tax and tax technology SME
Your future team
You will report directly to the Vice President Global Controller. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place to Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
In addition, you will work in close collaboration with the Volvo Group's global Group Tax Function, which has the overall responsibility for all tax matters relating to the operations of the Volvo Group and consists of about 40 highly experienced tax experts, out of which around 15 are located at the HQ in Gothenburg.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
The ideal candidate should demonstrate experience in delivering successful tax technology implementation projects, such as meeting digital VAT reporting/e-invoicing requirements, introduction of tax automation solutions (for instance, utilizing Alteryx or similar platforms) and/or the integration of tax decision engines into compliance processes.
Qualifications required to be successful in this role include:
* Bachelor or Master's degree in Tax, Accounting, Finance or Law
* +7 years of experience in global taxation, including progressively responsible roles in a multinational corporation or tax consulting firm preferably in the financial services industry and with focus in tax technology.
* Knowledge of international tax laws, regulations, and treaties.
* Experience in implementing tax related technology solutions.
* Ability to identify tax issues, opportunities, and upcoming tax legislation to ensure our business strategy can be achieved.
* Strong evidence of personal initiative and outstanding communication skills.
* Ability to convey complex tax concepts to leadership in various functional areas.
* Strong ethical values and commitment to compliance and integrity.
* Proven organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and work effectively on multiple tasks in a fast paced, demanding environment.
* Innovative problem solving and strong analytical and quantitative abilities.
Proficiency with MS Office, and advanced knowledge in Excel and PowerPoint is a merit, as well as experience with reporting software packages such as SAP or Hyperion.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Last Application Date: 20-05-2024
