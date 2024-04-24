Tax Manager
2024-04-24
Go People - Go Finance - Go North
Go North Group AB has in under two years built a portfolio of 34 Amazon FBA brands, covering a broad range of categories including children, pets, sports, and kitchen supplies. With a strong focus on technology and data, Go North remains committed to its processes and making informed, data-driven decisions to drive sustainable and scalable profit growth across its business, with the vision of becoming the world's leading Amazon FBA operator with Net Sales pro forma SEK 765m (Net Sales LTM pro forma Q3-23).
Our team consists of entrepreneurial spirits and driven professionals, working collectively to create a thriving e-commerce ecosystem. As we expand, we're seeking a detail-oriented and strategic Tax Manager to oversee our tax operations, focusing heavily on indirect tax management across all levels of our organization.The role of the tax manager is to ensure that it is fulfilling its tax obligations, while minimising the risks of penalties and legal issues as well as supporting the company's growth initiatives by making sure they are tax compliant.
In this role, you will:
Manage VAT and tax operations across multiple jurisdictions: Oversee VAT bookkeeping, ensure timely and accurate VAT reporting for all subsidiaries in Sweden and the EU, and manage VAT cash flow to minimize impact on liquidity.
Develop and implement tax strategies: Optimize tax compliance and strategize for beneficial reporting and cash flow management, including reclaiming VAT and negotiating with tax authorities to reduce liabilities effectively.
Lead tax audits and compliance: Manage ongoing compliance, represent the company during tax audits, and maintain robust communication with both local and international tax authorities.
Provide strategic tax advice on business operations: Advise on tax implications of business decisions and corporate strategies, ensuring tax efficiency and compliance in all financial operations.
Drive technology and process improvements: Work with internal IT teams and external consultants to improve tax integration and automation within ERP systems like NetSuite and Celigo, enhancing the overall tax and sales reporting framework.
Handle indirect taxes and direct tax support: Manage US sales tax, Canadian GST/HST, and support accountants on direct tax issues across different jurisdictions.
Extensive VAT and tax management experience: Minimum of 3 years in a tax management role with a strong focus on VAT and compliance, preferably in a multi-national e-commerce setting.
Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills: Ability to manage complex tax issues, analyze tax regulations, and implement effective tax strategies.
Proven leadership abilities: Experience in leading and developing teams, with a capability to work cross-functionally to align tax strategies with broader business goals.
Highly skilled in ERP and tax software: Proficiency in ERP systems, particularly NetSuite, and familiarity with tax software and tools.
Excellent communication and negotiation skills: Effective in negotiating with tax authorities and service providers, and clear in communicating complex tax concepts to non-experts.
This position is permanent and based at our headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, offering flexible working hours and a hybrid work model. Mainly remote work within Sweden is possible, but regular travel to Gothenburg is required.
This is a permanent position, reporting directly to the CFO.
