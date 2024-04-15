Tax Manager
Epidemic Sound AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are now looking for a Tax Manager
You will have a key role in developing the Tax function and the opportunity to work within the full spectrum of Tax on both an operational level as well as strategic. You will report to the Director of Treasury, Tax, Corporate Finance & Procurement. This is a full-time position based in Stockholm
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Responsible for the overall Tax strategy for the Group, including policy framework, implementation of processes and internal controls and reporting thereof
Responsible for the Group's Tax compliance for direct and indirect tax, in applicable jurisdictions
Evaluate and develop tax strategies to optimize effective tax rates while ensuring full compliance
Manage the Group's tax rulings including WHT and TP
Research tax issues related to acquisitions, restructuring and tax audits
Keeping up to date with Tax Law developments and changes in countries where Epidemic Sound conducting its business, ensuring Tax items are covered in our growth journey
Coordinate tax reporting and filings with external tax advisors and/or the Accounting department
Manage Tax Audits globally in close corporation with local accounting firms and finance teams
Support different stakeholders in the organization in regards to Tax related items
To be successful in this role, we believe you have/are:
+5 years of experience working within a Tax function from a Corporate and/or Consulting firm or similar.
Bachelor/Master's degree, preferably in Tax or Law
Solid knowledge of Direct and Indirect Tax such as, corporate income tax, VAT, Sales Tax, TP & WHT
Experience from a multinational tax perspective
Background in Global Online Sales Business is considered a plus
Fluent in written and spoken English
Taking ownership and accountability and lead complex projects with several stakeholders with proven results
We believe you are passionate about Tax. You believe in open and honest communication and enjoy working in a dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment. You're highly self-motivated, have a stellar work ethic and are not afraid to dig in when needed and always aim towards bringing positive energy and drive to the team.
Application
Do you want to be responsible for the overall Tax strategy for the Group and be a part of a fantastic team? Please apply by clicking the link below.
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epidemic Sound AB
(org.nr 556781-0899), http://www.epidemicsound.com Arbetsplats
Epidemic Sound Kontakt
Ida Ulvenfalk ida.ulvenfalk@epidemicsound.com Jobbnummer
8611727